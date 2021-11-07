STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plans to improve Bengaluru drainage system in works: BBMP

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai issued an order on Friday to ensure more drain-related works are taken up to manage flooding in the city better during the next summer.

Published: 07th November 2021 06:49 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai issued an order on Friday to ensure more drain-related works are taken up to manage flooding in the city better during the next summer. Bommai held a meeting with senior officials after the heavy rainfall on Thursday evening. Numerous instances of water logging and sewage flooding have been reported around the city. 

BBMP administrator Rakesh Singh said, “There were some issues around Bengaluru, specifically around Shantinagar. There was no loss of life or property, however, water did enter a few houses, and it caused much inconvenience to a lot of people.”

He also went on to explain that though drains around Bengaluru are operational, they cannot keep up with unexpected heavy downpour. “The CM has given us orders to rectify the situation in the next eight days to prepare for any further rains. As of now, we have people on the ground trying to assess the situation so that we can understand what to do,” said Singh.

Sunil Gavaskar, scientific officer at Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said, “According to the reports we’ve received from the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru might have light and scattered rainfall for the next few days. However, we might see an increase in rainfall around November 11 thanks to the North East monsoon and other factors.”

