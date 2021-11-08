Car crash claims engineering student's life near Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : An engineering student was killed, while seven others escaped with injuries, after the car they were travelling in crashed into an electric pole while overtaking an ambulance. The incident occurred in Magadi on the outskirts of the city on Sunday morning.

The victims were heading to Savanadurga for a trek, the police said. The deceased has been identified as Akanksha Gupta (19), a native of Udhampur in Jammu and a fifth semester engineering student at a private college in Basavanagudi.

The injured, Ashish Raj, Divyansh, Ashutosh, Darshan, Yashovardhan Singh, Bhavya and Williams, were shifted to a private hospital. All of them are students too.