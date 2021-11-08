CM Basavaraj Bommai reviews 'Smart City' projects, wants Bengaluru Metro work expedited 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai late on Sunday evening held a meeting with top officials to review the progress of Mission 2022. He advised them to ensure better management of roads in the central business district, and to improve traffic flow.

He directed officials to take the necessary steps, and said a separate meeting will be held to review the Smart City project.

Bommai said the Namma Metro Rail project has to be completed one year ahead of schedule, and directed the authorities to expedite work and take up all necessary preparatory work. The Suburban Rail Project is an ambitious project of the Central and State governments, and covers a distance of 15.40km, for which land has to be acquired. Bommai proposed that the land acquisition process be accelerated through KIADB.

Under the 100 Waterway Project, he directed officials to ensure that drainage water does not enter canals. He directed officials to develop 25 lakes at an estimated cost of Rs 128 crore, and said it has to be completed by the end of January. He also suggested developing lakes and putting up a green fence around them.