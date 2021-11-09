STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru, it's time to pull out the woollies and brollies

It’s going to be a misty week for south interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain, mist and fog for the next four or five days.

Published: 09th November 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru will experience a foggy week as per the IMD forecast | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s going to be a misty week for south interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain, mist and fog for the next four or five days. An alert has been issued following heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and also formation of various weather systems in the Arabian Sea.

Cause: Trough in southeast Bay of Bengal, adjoining Andaman Sea to Tamil Nadu coast. Also a low-pressure area formation 

Fog: When visibility is less than 1000m, sky is clear, humidity is around 75%

Mist: Visibility is above 1000m, there is rainfall, high moisture content in atmosphere

weather watch

230 C Max temp

190 C Min temp

Monday weather  in Bengaluru  (up to 8.30pm)

International Airport Observatory: 0.2mm rain (up to 5.30 pm)

City and HAL airport rain gauge: 0.4 mm rain (up to 5.30 pm)

The system in Tamil Nadu will also have an impact. While rain is not unusual in October-end and early November, mist formation during evening is not unusual. Since there is sufficient moisture in the atmosphere, and precipitation is less, there is mist formation in most parts of south interior Karnataka
— Geeta Agnihotri, Director-in-charge, IMD - Bengaluru   

