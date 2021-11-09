Covid scars: Karnataka children speak of child marriage, online classes, beggary

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Covid-19 pandemic has thrown up a slew of problems for children across Karnataka and India: Mental health, child marriages, child labour and inaccessible facilities.

Students like Aradhya (16) and Veeresh (17) struggle to understand what the future holds for them after a tough one-and-half years at home.

These two student representatives aired their concerns to Uma Mahadevan, Principal Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development, and Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, at the launch of public hearings for children on Monday.

Aradhya, a resident of Old Baiyyappanahalli, highlighted issues that plagued her and her friends during the pandemic.

She was witness to at least five child marriages planned in four localities in Bengaluru, to lessen their parents’ burden.

Children had lost interest in studies due to the switch to online classes, and street sexual harassment was increasing, she said.

“These are issues I’ve faced, especially harassment on my way to school,” she told TNIE.

A high dropout rate among boys has led to this. She mentioned areas in Jayanagar and JP Nagar where rape cases were so high that police were hesitant to investigate.

“If police are scared, how can you expect children to walk here?” she asked.

Veeresh, who was working as a mason until recently, highlighted issues in slums, like the rising number of child beggars -- either dropouts or those pulled out of school by parents to make up for lost income.

“I’ve seen small children troubled by online classes, so many just give up, some because they want to earn money to help their families,” he said, and also highlighted poor water resources and road infrastructure.

Numerous NGOs and schools representing disabled children also aired their grievances. Erishyad, a wheelchair-bound child with Mobility India, a rehabilitation centre, said, “Online classes were started but were inaccessible, so I couldn’t attend. The government hasn’t supported us in providing resources like wheelchairs. I hope to get some help.”

Umme Hani (14) was facing issues with her hand during the lockdown.

“I was able to procure a sling, thanks to the centre, but the government should provide it. I live in an urban area and faced difficulty, what about children in rural areas?” she asked. She said her family no longer receives pensions and her mother lost her job during the pandemic.

A representative from the centre highlighted the difficulties people with disabilities face as medical certificates no longer work, and they need to apply for Unique Disability ID cards.

The public hearing was organised by Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, which hopes to hold hearings in each district this month.