STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Pre-schools open, classes on alternate days

Schools follow shift system, stick to Covid norms

Published: 09th November 2021 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

A senior citizen guides a group of young children to their school in Koppal.

A senior citizen guides a group of young children to their school in Koppal. (Photo | Prakash Kandakoor/EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: LKG, UKG  and anganwadis (pre-schools by the women and child development department) opened in Karnataka today, with a number of them opting for batch-wise classes to maintain the physical distancing protocols. 

The government and private pre-schools were decked up with balloons, diyas and flowers to welcome reluctant tiny tots who have left home for school after 19 months.  Parents at Anganwadis (for children from three to six years of age), were oriented about the curriculum that will be followed this year, and the COVID protocols that will be adhered to. Consent letters were also sought from these parents. 

“Parents so far have been asking when would Anganwadis open, and finally they did today. It was painful to watch children simply play on streets with each other and not come to schools, while their parents worked as domestic workers in other houses,” said Shruti, ICDS supervisor of Wilson Garden circle.

Padmavathamma, Founder and President of the Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers Rights Protection Committee, told TNIE that, “In the State, there was about 25 percent attendance, keeping in mind that children were attending classes in shifts to maintain COVID norms. 

“Young children don’t wear masks in Anganwadis, while their parents are expected to be vaccinated. Ration kits continue to be doled out, as classes are held for just half a day,” as per sources.
Uma Mahadevan, Principal Secretary Department of Women and Child Development told TNIE that, “The response was good on day one.”

Meanwhile Pruthvi Banwasi, Secretary, Karnataka Council of Pre-Schools, that has 2,000 schools under it, stated, “As a positive sign, there have been enquiries for admission. About 40 percent of the pre-schools under the council, are now trying to find a well-ventilated and suitable building to resume their activities.

Teachers are ready, so are students, as are the materials for learning, but buildings are being finalised in the remaining 60 percent of the schools,” said Banwasi adding that all schools are set to open by December. 
Many pre-schools had vacated their premises during the Covid lockdown, and were said to have put all their learning paraphernalia locked up in godowns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp