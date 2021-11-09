Pre-schools open, classes on alternate days

Express News Service

BENGALURU: LKG, UKG and anganwadis (pre-schools by the women and child development department) opened in Karnataka today, with a number of them opting for batch-wise classes to maintain the physical distancing protocols.

The government and private pre-schools were decked up with balloons, diyas and flowers to welcome reluctant tiny tots who have left home for school after 19 months. Parents at Anganwadis (for children from three to six years of age), were oriented about the curriculum that will be followed this year, and the COVID protocols that will be adhered to. Consent letters were also sought from these parents.

“Parents so far have been asking when would Anganwadis open, and finally they did today. It was painful to watch children simply play on streets with each other and not come to schools, while their parents worked as domestic workers in other houses,” said Shruti, ICDS supervisor of Wilson Garden circle.

Padmavathamma, Founder and President of the Karnataka State Anganwadi Workers Rights Protection Committee, told TNIE that, “In the State, there was about 25 percent attendance, keeping in mind that children were attending classes in shifts to maintain COVID norms.

“Young children don’t wear masks in Anganwadis, while their parents are expected to be vaccinated. Ration kits continue to be doled out, as classes are held for just half a day,” as per sources.

Uma Mahadevan, Principal Secretary Department of Women and Child Development told TNIE that, “The response was good on day one.”

Meanwhile Pruthvi Banwasi, Secretary, Karnataka Council of Pre-Schools, that has 2,000 schools under it, stated, “As a positive sign, there have been enquiries for admission. About 40 percent of the pre-schools under the council, are now trying to find a well-ventilated and suitable building to resume their activities.

Teachers are ready, so are students, as are the materials for learning, but buildings are being finalised in the remaining 60 percent of the schools,” said Banwasi adding that all schools are set to open by December.

Many pre-schools had vacated their premises during the Covid lockdown, and were said to have put all their learning paraphernalia locked up in godowns.