Taking autorickshaw in Bengaluru? Shell out more from December 1

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans will have to shell out more for autorickshaw rides from December 1. The minimum fare will go up to Rs 30 from Rs 25, and the charge per kilometre will be increased from Rs 13 to Rs 15.

Reviewing the fares after eight years, the Regional Transport Authority of Bengaluru Urban District on Saturday approved the rise. Bengaluru Urban DC J Manjunath, who is also the chairman of the Authority, said, “The decision was taken after several rounds of meetings with office-bearers of various unions of auto-rickshaw drivers, who had requested the authority to increase the fares.”

90 days to recalibrate auto meters after hike

Representatives of various unions said, “The auto fares were increased last on December 17, 2013. Since then, the ticket fares of BMTC, KSRTC, other public and private transport buses have gone up with the rising fuel prices. Also, the price of autorickshaws, registration charges, insurance premiums, sparepart costs, and LPG gas rate have risen.

Besides, drivers registered with online aggregators have to pay a 20 per cent commission. Private finance companies are charging more than 25 per cent interest for auto loans. The minimum fare had already gone up to Rs 30 in Mangaluru and Udupi.” The authority has instructed auto drivers to display the revised fares prominently in their vehicles and given them 90 days till February 28, 2022 to recalibrate their meters.

No Changes in night and waiting charges

No change has been made in the waiting charge, which is free up to five minutes and Rs. 5 for every 15 minutes. Also, night charges, from 10 pm to 5 am, will continue to be the same, which is 50 per cent extra

of the fare.