STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Ex-Army man lucky to get BDA site, but with an unwanted add-on: A transformer! 

“I have been told that it will be done shortly but more than a month has already passed,” he said.  

Published: 10th November 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

The BDA site at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout with the defunct transformer | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An ex-Army man, allotted a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) site at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL), is now desperately pleading with the Authority to help him out. For, bang in the middle of his 30x40 sqft site is a dead transformer! 

MN Kempanna was allotted the site (B4SF 2959) in November 2018 when the first batch of 5,000 sites in the layout went under the hammer. He got it in the first attempt because of the 10 per cent quota for ex-servicemen. 

This former soldier of the Military Police unit had also made the full payment of Rs 23,25,000 for the site. Kempanna, 46, got to know only much later during a spot visit that a dead transformer was in the middle of the site. He told TNIE, “I had paid the money by pooling in all my bank savings and taking a big loan too. This site means a lot to me and it has been my big dream of building my own house here. I want to start the construction work now, but unless the transformer is removed, we cannot do anything.”

Kempanna, who is from Tumakuru district, lives with his wife, a homemaker, daughter (11 years) and son (5) at a rented house at Annapoorneshwari Layout in Srikanta Kaval in Bengaluru. He wrote to the electrical engineer at BDA on September 30 for removing it. “I have been told that it will be done shortly but more than a month has already passed,” he said.  

Dr Padma Prasad, Convenor of the Front, said, “Despite Kempanna repeatedly following it up with the BDA, the defunct transformer is not yet removed. Who should a common man approach to redress such grievances?” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BDA
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp