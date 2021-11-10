Ex-Army man lucky to get BDA site, but with an unwanted add-on: A transformer! 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An ex-Army man, allotted a Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) site at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL), is now desperately pleading with the Authority to help him out. For, bang in the middle of his 30x40 sqft site is a dead transformer!

MN Kempanna was allotted the site (B4SF 2959) in November 2018 when the first batch of 5,000 sites in the layout went under the hammer. He got it in the first attempt because of the 10 per cent quota for ex-servicemen.

This former soldier of the Military Police unit had also made the full payment of Rs 23,25,000 for the site. Kempanna, 46, got to know only much later during a spot visit that a dead transformer was in the middle of the site. He told TNIE, “I had paid the money by pooling in all my bank savings and taking a big loan too. This site means a lot to me and it has been my big dream of building my own house here. I want to start the construction work now, but unless the transformer is removed, we cannot do anything.”

Kempanna, who is from Tumakuru district, lives with his wife, a homemaker, daughter (11 years) and son (5) at a rented house at Annapoorneshwari Layout in Srikanta Kaval in Bengaluru. He wrote to the electrical engineer at BDA on September 30 for removing it. “I have been told that it will be done shortly but more than a month has already passed,” he said.

Dr Padma Prasad, Convenor of the Front, said, “Despite Kempanna repeatedly following it up with the BDA, the defunct transformer is not yet removed. Who should a common man approach to redress such grievances?”