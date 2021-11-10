Eye donation must become people’s movement: Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said eye donation should become a people’s movement. “Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has pledged to donate his organs, while last year, I pledged to donate my eyes,” he added.

“Eye donation awareness is important to combat blindness. Three to four crore people in the country suffer from blindness. The eyes of the deceased should not be wasted as they can give light to many blind people. With technology, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s eyes have gone to four people,” he said.

Minto Hospital was started by the vision of Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV, 125 years ago and it has grown into a prestigious organisation. About 500-800 people come to the OPD every day and about 10,000 eye surgeries are carried out every year, the minister said.