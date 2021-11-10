STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC raps BBMP, demands report on illegal buildings

Meanwhile, the counsel for BBMP submitted that the survey is complete and said it requires some time to submit the report.

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noting that it does not appreciate the BBMP’s conduct, the High Court on Tuesday granted the civic body a last opportunity to submit the report on survey of illegal constructions in parks and playgrounds. 

Taking serious note of non-compliance of the order to submit the report, a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum orally observed that “the prestige of the court cannot be compromised. To uphold the dignity of the court, this practice should be deprecated, if you people (Commissioner of BBMP) start taking courts very lightly. You people don’t bother to comply with orders unless compelled to do so...” 

The court was hearing the PIL filed by the HC Legal Services Committee on the failure of the respondents -- the State government, BBMP and Bengaluru Development Authority -- to implement the provisions of the Karnataka Parks, Play Fields and Open Space (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985, and the Karnataka Government Parks (Preservation) Act, 1975.

Meanwhile, the counsel for BBMP submitted that the survey is complete and said it requires some time to submit the report.  The court again orally observed, “Every day, we cannot tolerate it. We cannot permit illegal structures in parks or playgrounds. You may be scared of taking action against the high and mighty, but we are not... Let us start action. You advise your clients. There may be some high-handedness on the part of the high court if we pass orders to make you realise what wrong you have done.

Therefore you start action, otherwise you would be in difficulty or your officers would be in difficulty,” the court cautioned.  At the same time, the court also noted that the orders passed by the court were also not complied with by the state government. The case was adjourned to December 16. 

