Bengaluru: Wards will monitor faecal matter to detect Covid cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pilot study of assessing faecal matter from drains for variants and impact of the Covid-19 virus will now be decentralised and implemented at the ward level, where cases are rising and clusters are forming.

This decision was taken after realising the importance of this form of assessment and understanding the need for it, especially in the wake of Bengaluru’s interconnected and complex drainage network.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) K V Trilok Chandra told TNIE that the assessment of fecal matter had started from June, and so far, no variants of concern have been found.

The samples were being collected from drains and it was becoming difficult to know the exact details, so it was decided to pick samples from the ward level. Initially, the focus will be on wards where more cases are being reported, and then gradually shift to places where there is dense population, he added.

The concept of collecting and assessing fecal samples had started with Japan and Singapore during the first wave. After assessing cases and finding success, the exercise was stretched to other cities and countries. This form of assessment was also recommended by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

In Bengaluru, BBMP with the help of BWSSB, has been collecting samples from drains from various locations in the city. Health officers are not keen on disclosing the locations, fearing discrimination.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said samples are being collected and assessment is going on, with the support of international agencies. The sewage system is also being closely monitored.

This form of assessment is essential as it will help ascertain the variants and strains. Apart from this, through the Covid-19 War Room, a close watch is being kept on each case, how many are going to hospital and whether they are vaccinated.