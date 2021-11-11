STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fatty Liver and Diabetes 

Published: 11th November 2021 04:46 AM

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease poses a challenge in the management of diabetes. People with non-alcoholic fatty liver must undergo proper evaluation and management. Untreated fatty liver may cause irreversible damage to the organ. People with fatty liver are at an elevated risk of developing diabetes and vice-versa. 

What is fatty liver disease?
Fatty liver is a condition characterised by fat deposition in the liver, leading to its enlargement. If left untreated, fatty liver can cause liver cirrhosis. Usually, there are no observable symptoms of fatty liver, but some people may experience pain or mild discomfort in the upper right side of their stomach.

Causes 
Fatty liver is caused either due to the inability of the liver to metabolise fat or due to increased production of fat in the body. The people who are at risk of developing fatty liver include:

  •  People with uncontrolled diabetes
  •  People having a high blood cholesterol level
  •  Obese people

How to manage fatty liver
There are no medications to treat non-alcoholic fatty liver. But by incorporating a few lifestyle and dietary changes, one can reverse the progression of this condition. The changes include:

  •  Avoiding consumption of alcoholic beverages
  •  Losing weight
  •  Exercising regularly
  •  Including plenty of green leafy vegetables, fresh fruits, and whole grains in the diet
  •  Controlling blood sugar levels and blood pressure levels

Blood sugar levels and metabolic function of the liver are closely related to each other. Therefore to manage diabetes, you need to tackle fatty liver and vice-versa. 

Dr Aditya Hegde

(The writer is endocrinologist, Manipal Hospital Bangalore)

