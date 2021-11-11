STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four panels to design NEP-driven curriculum

Position papers to be ready by next month, says minister
 

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Education Department has set up four committees headed by IAS officers, to match the position papers (how education is imparted in the state) to what that the NEP mandates. This is believed to be towards a common curriculum at the national level, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh told TNIE on the sidelines of a programme in the city on Wednesday.

Nagesh said that the committees are headed by Samagra Shikshana Karnataka SPD Deepa Cholan, Additional Commissioner for Public Instruction Nalin Atul, PUC Board director R Snehal and Commissioner of Public Instruction, Vishal R.

The position papers look at how the curriculum will be framed and the administrative aspects will follow. The document will be given by December, Nagesh said. The present curriculum is said to be more content-driven  than competency-driven.

In framing the curriculum, some aspects will be left to the discretion of the states — for instance, skill and languages, added Nagesh. Skill is based on the district specifications, and NEP says that primary education should be in regional language as much as possible, based on the number of students, but there is no compulsion. “Experts also have pointed out that students grasp better in their regional language, and saves teachers the effort of translation,” he noted.

The steering committee, headed by retired ISRO chief K Kasturirangan at the national level, will look into the curricula framed by the states, and the best may be selected for a common curriculum to be implemented across the country, the minister opined.

Additional Commissioner Public Instruction Nalin Atul told TNIE that position papers will compare the framework for competency needed at each stage of education by the student, and the infrastructure needed. In the meantime, issues with balancing co-curriculars and curriculars, giving each 50 per cent weightage in schools, have cropped up. How is one to assess marks scheme for a sport like Kabaddi, asked a member.

