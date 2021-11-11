Go with your gut 

By Express News Service

Rapid lifestyle changes and irregular eating habits are the main concerns of various lifestyle problems, among which Gastroesophageal Reflux disease (GRED) is one. According to experts, when the acid travels backward from the stomach to the oesophagus it causes indigestion, giving rise to an acid reflux. It is one such disorder that can affect any individual irrespective of age group. However, people tend to neglect it and self-medicate to reduce the discomfort caused by the same.

If acid reflux occurs more than twice a week, it is further assessed by a physician for gastroesophageal acid reflux. The problem arises due to nutritional indiscipline which includes irregular eating patterns, consumption of processed/packaged foods, spicy foods, alcohol, carbonated drinks. People suffering from this condition experience bad breath, nausea, excessive chest pain, difficulty in swallowing, regurgitation of food/liquid and many more issues.

Gastroesophageal reflux should not be left untreated as it can cause harmful problems like oesophageal ulcers, oesophagitis and Aspiration Pneumonia. Below are the five dietary-lifestyle changes one can adapt to avoid further complications and live a hassle-free life.

Avoid processed foods – Consumption of packaged/processed foods can trigger and increase the risk of developing GERD. One should refrain from consuming ready-to-eat foods or any packed foods like chocolates/ sweets/ chips/ready-made batter etc as they come with a lot of added preservatives (bicarbonates) and sugars. In that case, stick to your home-made foods as they are fresh and they emphasise more on your traditional-local cuisine. An elevated metabolic rate – Weight is a very deceiving parameter as it does not indicate our beauty/fitness/ health levels. However, what we really need to talk about is metabolism/BMR (Basal Metabolic Rate) as a higher metabolism keeps you fit and healthy. Metabolism can be increased by being nutritionally disciplined – eating on time (small frequent meals), avoiding crash diets or trending diets or the ones that come with fancy names, eating traditional, local and fresh and also being more compliant with exercise and sleep routine. Water – As simple as it may sound, drinking plain water will definitely decrease acidity by manifolds. But we all have the trend of infusing water with either lemon/ginger/honey/cinnamon which in-return increases our acidity. Oh yes, we don’t lose weight either. Spices – Ginger, ajwain, hing are often completely banned from the diet. Ginger in your tadka or cinnamon in your tea or ajwain in paranta or hing in buttermilk do not increase your reflux but consuming a glass of ginger-lemon tea or a tablespoon of raw cinnamon powder or a tablespoon of vinegar or soda in your batter (idli/dosae) will definitely trouble you. Thus, be a little more watchful when you consume things in a fancy permutation and combination because from time immemorial, spices have been India’s pride and are the best digestive aids that can be found in Indian cuisine. Chew in a cross-legged position – As bookish as it may sound, the first line of digestion begins in the mouth. Thanks to our busy lifestyle, we do not “chew” food, rather we just swallow. Chewing is really important to avoid any form of indigestion. If chewing is one, relishing it and relaxing are the other two aspects that complete the triad. Chew, relish what you eat and relax by sitting in a cross-legged position on the floor devoid of any gadgets, for at least one meal a day. This will make you enjoy your meal, have a great family time and give you a stronger gut!

Apart from the above-mentioned dietary and lifestyle changes, it is equally critical to seek medical help if the problem persists and interferes with day-to-day life. Alongside, maintaining good gut health is important for the overall well-being of an individual, therefore intake of local, seasonal fruits and vegetables is recommended.

Dr Vijay Chandra Reddy

(The writer is general surgeon, Apollo Spectra, Bangalore)