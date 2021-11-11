STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guard stabs building secy

A 65-year-old secretary of an apartment association was stabbed to death by the security guard for allegedly scolding him to do his job better.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 65-year-old secretary of an apartment association was stabbed to death by the security guard for allegedly scolding him to do his job better. The guard is now in police custody. The incident took place in AECS Layout in HAL police station limits on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar Reddy.

“The accused Basant (25) had joined as a security guard a few months ago, and Reddy had complained about his work on several occasions. On Wednesday, Reddy scolded him as the basement was allegedly unclean. Basant picked up a knife and attacked him in the basement,” police said.

