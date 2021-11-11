Her health 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When it comes to women’s health, we can classify it according to different groups, like cancers, gynaecological health, systemic diseases, pregnancy related and general health which includes mental health. Coming to the cancers, the most common types affecting women are breast, cervical, endometrial and ovarian.

Breast Cancer warning signs

Bloody discharge from nipple

Retraction of nipple, flaking skin around nipple

Erythema i.e., redness of skin of the breast, bruising look like red or purple or bluish tint

Arm pit / underarm swelling because of lymph nodes being affected

Skin texture change like thickening, dimpling of skin (like an orange peel)

Tenderness/painful breast of nipple area

Size and shape changes of the breast

Age matters

20 - 30 years: Breast self-examination/awareness

31 - 40 years: Clinical examination by an oncologist every six months

41 - 55 years: Annual mammogram

Above 55 years: Mammogram once in two years Cancer Cervix: This cancer is common in women with promiscuous sexual activity with multiple partners and is caused by Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). We now have vaccines for this and it will protect both women from getting cervical cancer in a later date, and men from penile cancers.

To diagnose this, the gold standard test is the PAP smear and is performed once in three years in women between 20-30 years of age and once in 5 years in women between 30 -65 years of age. Screening test includes testing for the HPV.

Endometrial Cancer: This is the cancer of the inner lining of the uterus. It is more common in the peri-menopausal period and amongst those who are on certain type of hormones (like taking oestrogen without progesterone, or on tamoxifen treatment for breast cancer). While there is no prescribed preventive screening test, those who develop unusual discharge, spotting, or vaginal bleeding (that’s getting worse, occurring between periods, or happening after menopause) should visit a doctor for evaluation.

Ovarian Cancer: While it can occur at any age, it is more likely as a woman gets older. Women who have never had children or had their first child after 35 years are at higher risk. Family history, those who have had oestrogen only as HRT, are also high risk. While there is no recommended cancer screening tests, a routine pelvic examination and a proper history and evaluation for ovarian cancer by scanning is necessary.

Pregnancy Issues: During pregnancy, the pre-existing diseases which a lady has can worsen affecting the life of both the mother and the child she is carrying. Primarily, asthma, diabetes, anaemia, are to be looked out for apart from pregnancy per se which includes ectopic pregnancy or foetal deformities. Your obstetrician will cover all the issued during routine antenatal examinations.

General & mental health: Osteoporosis during menopause is an important cause of morbidity. Bone density testing, supplements with activated Vitamin D3 and Calcium to prevent the osteoporotic weak bones are important must-do steps to be taken by ageing women. Depression and anxiety is the other common challenge. It ranges from premenstrual syndrome (PMS) depression which is due to natural hormonal fluctuations. Also, shortly after birth, many mothers acquire a form of depression called the perinatal depression. Depression also occurs during the shift into menopause, called perimenopause depression. No matter how intense the symptoms, care providers can provide relief with prescription or therapeutic treatments and women ought to seek medical help.

Dr Niti Krishna Raizada

(The writer is director, medical oncology and hemato-oncologist, Fortis La Femme Hospital)