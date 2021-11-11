STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Horn not okay, please, say students, riders oblige

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With severe noise pollution plaguing the areas surrounding the St Joseph’s Indian High School at Vittal Mallya Road, students of the institution got out on the streets, urging drivers and riders to keep the honking to a minimum. 

Slogans like ‘Please have some civic sense. Avoid honking in traffic jams’, ‘Follow traffic rules, no honking near school zone’, were held up by students for an hour outside their school. Rajkumar Dugar, Convenor, Citizens for Citizens (C4C), Bengaluru, who collaborated the campaign, said that the it managed to bring the decibel level down substantially. 

He said that similar campaigns were held earlier at GPO Circle, Lalbagh West Gate and this time, he roped in his alma mater for the campaign. Fr Cyril Menezes, SJIHS Principal, told TNIE that this is the first-of-its-kind campaign that was organised by the school. “120 students participated in the one-hour campaign, coordinated by the eco-club, to create an awareness on excessive honking,” he added. 

Dugar, who is the alumnus of the school, hopes that the campaign takes place at regular intervals. “Most educational institutions are unaware of the law. Such campaigns benefit students and motorists,” he added.
Rashmi, who is a teacher at the school, said, “We were happy to collaborate with C4C. We were apprehensive but it worked.”

