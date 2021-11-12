Bengaluru gets the chills on rained-out day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalureans woke up to a chilly Thursday morning as the maximum temperature dipped to below 20 degrees Celsius even as it rained through the day -- the impact of a deep depression over the Tamil Nadu coast. According to met officials, heavy to very heavy rainfall warning alert has been issued for most parts of south-interior Karnataka for the next 4-5 days.

India Meteorological Department Bengaluru director in-charge, Geeta Agnihotri, said this type of weather — rainfall with drop in temperature — is unusual for this time of November. She explained that winter months are normally January and February, while October-December is the post-monsoon period when winter starts to set in.

Temperature anomaly needs study: Officials

But the chill is already being felt due to lack of sunlight, thick cloud cover, rainfall and high humidity. As per the IMD, Bengaluru city recorded 13.5mm rainfall up to 8.30 pm, HAL airport recorded 10.8 mm of rainfall and the International airport recorded 2.6mm rainfall up to 5.30 pm.

According to IMD records, the maximum temperature in the city was 19.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 18 degrees Celsius. The officials said the marginal difference between the maximum and minimum temperatures is a matter of concern and needs a detailed analysis.

Over the last few days, the maximum temperature has consistently been less. The standard normal maximum and minimum temperatures for Bengaluru is 27.2 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively. The weather remained the same through the day with cloudy sky, drop in mercury levels, continuous rainfall, slushy roads and rise in demand for hot beverages.

Most Bengalureans were seen carrying umbrellas or wearing raincoats all through the day along with winter wear. This is because the difference in the maximum and minimum temperatures was just 1.8 degrees Celsius. The IMD’s HAL airport observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 19.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 16 degrees Celsius while Kempegowda International Airport’s observatory recorded a maximum and minimum of 20 and 17.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

However, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the temperatures at 5.15 pm in east and west Bengaluru was 16.5 degrees Celsius, 17.6 degrees Celsius in south Bengaluru, 19.1 degrees Celsius in RR Nagar, 16.9 degree Celsius in Yelahanka and Dasarahalli, 17.4 degrees Celsius in Mahadevapura and 17.9 degrees Celsius in Bommanahalli.

MORE RAIN

Bengaluru and other parts of south-interior Karnataka will experience very heavy rainfall till Friday, after which heavy rainfall is forecast on Saturday and Sunday. Another weather system is forming in the Andaman area under which most parts of south-interior Karnataka will again experience heavy rainfall.

COLD NOVEMBER

Lowest minimum 9.60C on November 15, 1967

Highest maximum 330C on November 29, 2017

On November 22, 2020 City recorded a min of 14.80C

On November 26, 2019 City recorded a min of 16.70C