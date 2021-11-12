Karnataka HC quashes official’s transfer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Political interference in transfers and posting of officers would result in politicisation of public office, which would put public efficiency and good administration at peril...” the Karnataka High Court observed while quashing the transfer of petitioner D Naveen, assistant engineer of Bescom.

Taking a swipe at the strange procedure that KPTCL adopts in transferring its personnel to any of the Electricity Supply Companies (Escoms), the court noted that KPTCL issues transfer orders to offices which come within the control of Escoms.

Later, Escoms issue further orders of transfer directing the officer to report for duty at the place of posting. Therefore, till the respective Escoms issue orders to report for duty, the officers who hold the order of transfer issued by KPTCL are left in limbo. It is this interregnum that generates litigation, the court said.

Petitioner D Naveen, Assistant Engineer (Electrical) with Bescom in Kadugodi, was transferred to Varthur, Mahadev’s duty area, by KPTCL on December 9, 2020, after the transfer list was approved by the CM.