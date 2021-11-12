Hot kaapi, bajjis, Bengaluru’s bad roads buzz through day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With temperatures dropping in Namma Bengaluru and many people stuck indoors, netizens had the city trending on Twitter. From hot cups of filter coffee to bad roads, people had something to say about the weather on Thursday.

The city was blanketed by thick sheets of fog and constant drizzle throughout the week, reaching a peak on Thursday morning. With many people going about their day as usual despite the steady drizzle, citizens faced numerous problems with poor road infrastructure and a general sense of disgust in the gloomy weather.

Many netizens shared pictures online of hot tea, coffee, bhajis, vadas and bondas. There were others craving for hot snacks and steaming beverages. “Rain and cold, perfect weather for some bisi bisi kapi, sipping some rn” wrote one Twitter user (@nsn2635), while another (@IAnnapurnna) tweeted out, “Rains call for hot green tea,” posting a picture of a hibiscus and rose-infused cup of green tea.

Meanwhile, many complained about the lack of transport around the city as auto and cab services refused to accept any trips. “Bangalore cab drivers kept cancelling on me so here we are hitting roads, perfect weather as well!” said Twitter user @shreyanshi_shah, with a picture of her cycle.

Twitter user @NadjaNadika expressed her frustrations with auto drivers, saying, “This morning, I needed to get to Ramaiah hospital in a bit of a hurry. I was late, again no Olas and Ubers for more than an hour. I am on the street trying to chase down an auto. 3 empty ones go past. I tell them I need to get to an hospital in a hurry. No luck.” Another user, @visually_kei, responded, “Bangalore autos are horrible. I remember the time a friend, coming back to her PG in an auto from Nanjappa Circle. A drunk man with a knife blocked the tiny road, the auto guy pushed the girls out and ran. Just like that. Thankfully, they were unharmed.”

However, it’s no surprise that one is unwilling to drive in the bad weather. The social media platform was filled with pictures of slushy roads in and around Bengaluru, with many tagging Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the BBMP. Many Bengalureans were found commenting on Prime Minister Modi’s post with CM Bommai, asking them if they had discussed the state of the roads in the city. “Modi Ji, Look at the condition of roads in Bangalore. #BBMP n this Government is least bothered about the problems ppl r facing. #BBMP don’t even address our complaints #Pathetic,” said one Twitter user (@neethuneetha).

A tweet by @nimeshgupta2000 read, “Did you see how the city roads should be? did you feel ashamed when you look at Bangalore roads? why @BBMPCOMM not being taken to task here?”. A tweet by @anandmangalam even compared the quality of Bengaluru roads with those of the villages around the city, saying, “sir did he talk about the brutal state of roads in Bangalore which is second highest tax paying district in India - surprisingly small villages around bangalore have 1000x better road than bangalore- we pay lakhs in tax per month but getting a decent life is so difficult.”