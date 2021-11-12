STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Hot kaapi, bajjis, Bengaluru’s bad roads buzz through day

Many netizens shared pictures online of hot tea, coffee, bhajis, vadas and bondas. There were others craving for hot snacks and steaming beverages.

Published: 12th November 2021 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With temperatures dropping in Namma Bengaluru and many people stuck indoors, netizens had the city trending on Twitter. From hot cups of filter coffee to bad roads, people had something to say about the weather on Thursday. 

The city was blanketed by thick sheets of fog and constant drizzle throughout the week, reaching a peak on Thursday morning. With many people going about their day as usual despite the steady drizzle, citizens faced numerous problems with poor road infrastructure and a general sense of disgust in the gloomy weather.

Many netizens shared pictures online of hot tea, coffee, bhajis, vadas and bondas. There were others craving for hot snacks and steaming beverages. “Rain and cold, perfect weather for some bisi bisi kapi, sipping some rn” wrote one Twitter user (@nsn2635), while another (@IAnnapurnna) tweeted out, “Rains call for hot green tea,” posting a picture of a hibiscus and rose-infused cup of green tea.

Meanwhile, many complained about the lack of transport around the city as auto and cab services refused to accept any trips. “Bangalore cab drivers kept cancelling on me so here we are hitting roads, perfect weather as well!” said Twitter user @shreyanshi_shah, with a picture of her cycle.

Twitter user @NadjaNadika expressed her frustrations with auto drivers, saying, “This morning, I needed to get to Ramaiah hospital in a bit of a hurry. I was late, again no Olas and Ubers for more than an hour. I am on the street trying to chase down an auto. 3 empty ones go past. I tell them I need to get to an hospital in a hurry. No luck.” Another user, @visually_kei, responded, “Bangalore autos are horrible. I remember the time a friend, coming back to her PG in an auto from Nanjappa Circle. A drunk man with a knife blocked the tiny road, the auto guy pushed the girls out and ran. Just like that. Thankfully, they were unharmed.”

However, it’s no surprise that one is unwilling to drive in the bad weather. The social media platform was filled with pictures of slushy roads in and around Bengaluru, with many tagging Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the BBMP. Many Bengalureans were found commenting on Prime Minister Modi’s post with CM Bommai, asking them if they had discussed the state of the roads in the city.  “Modi Ji, Look at the condition of roads in Bangalore. #BBMP n this Government is least bothered about the problems ppl r facing. #BBMP don’t even address our complaints #Pathetic,” said one Twitter user (@neethuneetha).

A tweet by @nimeshgupta2000 read, “Did you see how the city roads should be? did you feel ashamed when you look at Bangalore roads? why @BBMPCOMM not being taken to task here?”. A tweet by @anandmangalam even compared the quality of Bengaluru roads with those of the villages around the city, saying, “sir did he talk about the brutal state of roads in Bangalore which is second highest tax paying district in India - surprisingly small villages around bangalore have 1000x better road than bangalore- we pay lakhs in tax per month but getting a decent life is so difficult.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp