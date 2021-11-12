STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Need neuro care centres in Karnataka districts: NIMHANS director

“We need neuro care centres in districts and taluks so patients do not have to travel all the way to NIMHANS. There needs to be basic support at home.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There are only a finite number of resources at National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and there is a need to have more institutions providing neurological care, said its director Dr Pratima Murthy. She was speaking at the inaugural function of IANCON 2021, an annual conference organised by NIMHANS’s Department of Neurology, in association with Bangalore Neurological Society and Indian Academy of Neurology, on Thursday.

“We need neuro care centres in districts and taluks so patients do not have to travel all the way to NIMHANS. There needs to be basic support at home. We have a plan to strengthen primary and secondary health services and will work with the State Government to develop a model of neurological care,” Dr Pratima added.  Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar too said that the load on NIMHANS must be reduced.

“There are many neurological problems present, especially in geriatric patients. We need suggestions as we are grappling with these issues. We need to know how to tackle them. For instance, Covid-19 itself has resulted in neurological issues in people,” Ravi Kumar said. Several doctors and professors were honoured with lifetime achievement awards at the inaugural function for their contributions to the field of neurology. 

