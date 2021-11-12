Now, a handbook for Covid-19 care  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Treatment protocol for Covid-19 patients was constantly evolving through the pandemic, Dr CN Manjunath, director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, said at the release of a ‘Handbook on Complete Covid-19 Care’ recently.

“This book will be a ready reckoner for clinicians, virologists, immunologists, vaccinologists and postgraduates. The WHO guidelines may not be relevant and we need Indian data as we have our own phenotype and environment,” Dr Manjunath said, adding that the book must be made available in all critical care units. In all, 58 doctors of various specialities and health officials, including former Health Commissioner Dr Thrilok Chandra, were present at the release.

The foreword of the book is written by Dr M K Sudarshan, chairman of Karnataka’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, along with Dr Sudarshan Ballal, chairman, Manipal Hospitals and Dr Rajesh Mishra, president-elect, Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine.

Prior to the release of the book, a panel of doctors discussed breakthrough infections, vaccine and variants of concern, mixing of vaccines, booster doses and complications of Covid-19 vaccines. “Those who have received vaccines are still at risk of Covid infection and must follow appropriate behaviour. Our ICUs have been getting severe cases of breakthrough infections but mortality is low,” said Dr Bhuvana Krishna, professor and head, Critical Care Medicine, St John’s Medical College Hospital. The panelists said 80% accine efficacy means the chance of infection is reduced by 80% of those who are vaccinated.