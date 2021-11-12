Red FM goes green this Diwali

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: 93.5 RED FM, in association with Nippon Paint, went all out this year to say “Yeh Diwali Green Vaahan Wali”. A 15-day campaign called Red Superhit Mela was held throughout the state. Listeners were given clues on air on how to locate the RJ and the mascot of Nippon Paint- Blobby in various parts of the city. A few lucky listeners received gifts and the first ones to spot and approach the RJ and mascot, stood a chance to win an electric bike during the grand finale lucky draw.

B Surendar, COO and Director, RED FM Network said, “In tune with Red FM’s brand objective of entertainment with a purpose, our Diwali initiative sought to create awareness about the need to use electric vehicles and reduce the damage being caused to our environment by greenhouse gas emissions. The main highlight of this activity was its seamless integration through radio, digital and BTL platforms.”