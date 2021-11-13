'Kadlekai Parishe' to make comeback in Bengaluru from November 29

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The most awaited Kadlekai Parishe will be held from November 29 in the city, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

To ensure that the fair does not become an epicentre for Covid-19 cases, the BBMP health officials and health department have stated that vendors setting up stalls will have to carry a negative Covid-19 test report and should be vaccinated.

After holding a meeting with south MLA Ravi Subramanya, officials from BMTC, traffic and law and order police department, Bescom and BWSSB, the decision to hold Kadlekai Parishe was taken.

Gupta said the rules are being framed for citizens to follow and roles of each department were being laid down.

Subramanya further said "it was decided to hold the fair on Monday and Tuesday (November 29 and 30). However people will start putting up their stalls two to three days in advance".

"While crowd control will be difficult on the one kilometre long stretch, it is being mandated for all those putting up stalls to have a negative Covid test report". he added.

"Markings will be drawn for vendors and traders to set up stalls and each marking will be numbered. All those who will sit in other places on the road sides, apart from the designated marked spaces or wandering and selling items will be removed. Traffic police have also been told to make the required traffic restrictions and route diversions," he said.

This year, a tepa-utsava at Kempambudhi lake is being planned this yeat and host of cultural programmes at Bugle Rock and Narasimhaswamy Park. The officials are still working on the details, Subramanya added.

The government officials said "since the fair is likely to be held after a long gap, it will extend beyond the scheduled days, but the crowd will be 50 per cent less than that of November 29 and 30 (the scheduled days). So untill all the stalls are cleared, all restriction measures will be implemented."

Those not wearing masks will be dealt with sternly. Marshals will also be deployed to keep a check.