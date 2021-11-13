Krishi Mela turns into tussle ground for cattle breeders

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first day of the four-day Krishi Mela is not just a platform for farmers and cattle breeders to showcase their prized bulls, but it is also a tussle ground for some. Cattle breeders and breeders association went head to head over the price of a Hallikar breed bull. While the breeders association head said that the bull can cost up to Rs 5 lakh in the state, a breeder from Malavalli claimed that the bull is priced at Rs 1 crore and he uses it to donate sperm.

Boregowda, the farmer, said that the organisers underrated the value of his bull. He said, “I sell one dose of sperm at Rs 1,000. My bull is priceless. He is strong and is well fed. He is not just used for breeding, but also helps in farming.” He also added that the milk produced from this breed of cattle is rich in protein.

On the other hand, other breeders and head of the Hallikar cattle breed association president Santosh said farmers, who are quoting Rs 1 crore as the price of the bull, are misguiding and exploiting people. “The uniqueness of this breed is the strength, height and body structure of the bull. They are primarily used for breeding and then later, as they start to age, they are ideal for farming,” he said.