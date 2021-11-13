STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Krishi Mela turns into tussle ground for cattle breeders

The first day of the four-day Krishi Mela is not just a platform for farmers and cattle breeders to showcase their prized bulls, but it is also a tussle ground for some.

Published: 13th November 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

There was a good response from people on the second day of Krishi Mela at the GKVK campus on Friday | Express

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first day of the four-day Krishi Mela is not just a platform for farmers and cattle breeders to showcase their prized bulls, but it is also a tussle ground for some. Cattle breeders and breeders association went head to head over the price of a Hallikar breed bull. While the breeders association head said that the bull can cost up to Rs 5 lakh in the state, a breeder from Malavalli claimed that the bull is priced at Rs 1 crore and he uses it to donate sperm.

Boregowda, the farmer, said that the organisers underrated the value of his bull. He said, “I sell one dose of sperm at Rs 1,000. My bull is priceless. He is strong and is well fed. He is not just used for breeding, but also helps in farming.” He also added that the milk produced from this breed of cattle is rich in protein.

On the other hand, other breeders and head of the Hallikar cattle breed association president Santosh said farmers, who are quoting Rs 1 crore as the price of the bull, are misguiding and exploiting people. “The uniqueness of this breed is the strength, height and body structure of the bull. They are primarily used for breeding and then later, as they start to age, they are ideal for farming,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishi Mela
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp