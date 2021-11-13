Poor vaccine programme for children a concern

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Poor vaccination and a lack of awareness are the leading causes of bacterial pneumonia in children under five years of age. While health experts are debating innovative vaccination strategies to protect children better, on Friday, Special Commissioner Health launched Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine Programme (PCV) in Bengaluru. This vaccine reduces incidence of pneumonia, meningitis and other serious bacterial infections caused by pneumococcus.

Over 1.2 million children die before their fifth birthday in India. Nearly 15.9 per cent deaths are due to pneumonia. Dr K V Thrilok Chandra, Special Commissioner, Health, BBMP, explained that pneumococcal disease is the name of a group of diseases caused by a bacterium streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus).

Though the vaccine was available in the private sector, it was limited to a small population that can afford it. Recently, the vaccine was included in the Universal Immunisation Programme, based on disease burden, efficacy, cost-effectiveness, and global evidence. In Karnataka, the PCV was launched in October.

PCV schedule

2 primary doses at 1.5 months (6 weeks) and 3.5 months (14 weeks)

1 booster dose at 9 months