By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Saturday saw 245 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths, read a Health Department bulletin. With this, the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 29,91,614 and the fatalities to 38,143.

The day saw 251 discharges thereby taking the total number of recoveries to 29,45,415. Meanwhile, active cases stood at 8,027. Bengaluru Urban saw the most number of fresh cases at 154, and 3 deaths.