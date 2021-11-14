STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Another fake stamp paper racket busted in Bengaluru

Five men arrested; Identities of accused cannot be revealed, as more arrests likely, say police
 

Published: 14th November 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The East Division police on Saturday busted another fake stamp paper scam and arrested five men after conducting raids on houses in HAL police limits. The police had gathered information about the scam after some local residents had approached them about land agreements being executed on fake stamp papers.

A senior police officer said a special investigation team (SIT) was formed after Ulsoor and HAL police also found some of the civil documents being fake and started the investigation.  Over the last one month, the SIT gathered more documents and based on clues, two police teams conducted the raids and recovered fake stamp papers, duplicate seals and pen drives.

The officer said, “It is too early to reveal identities of the arrested persons as we believe that  some more accused are involved in the scam and efforts are on to nab them in a couple of days.” A year ago, the city police had busted a fake stamp paper scam by arresting a gang of four, including the kingpin identified as Chota Telgi.

The gang was making fake stamp papers and the police seized illegal items worth Rs 2.71 crore.  The accused were working as brokers and typists on the city civil court premises for the last few years. Colour printers, computers and fake seals of the sub-registrar’s office were also seized. The accused were identified as Hussain Telgi, a resident of Viveknagar, his associates Harish, a resident of Basaveshwaranagar, and Shavar alias Seeman and Nazma Fatima, both are residents of Bapuji Nagar.

