29 districts see no Covid deaths for second consecutive day in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All districts in Karnataka, except Bengaluru Urban, have reported zero Covid-19 deaths for second consecutive day on Sunday with the state capital reporting three deaths on Saturday and two on Sunday — the latter being the lowest number of deaths in daily figures. Although the daily deaths have remained in single digits consecutively since November 1, Karnataka’s mortality rate has remained constant at 1.27 per cent since October 4. The Health Department is aiming to bring it down to below 1 per cent, although that has remained evasive.

Twenty-nine of the 30 districts of the state reporting zero deaths, and deaths remaining in single digits, are an indicator to the Covid-19 pandemic being on the decline despite the feared surges that had been expected due to the festive season, Health Department officials claimed. The low figures, and the improving situation is also despite the State Government lifting all curbs that had been earlier imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection among the population.

Bengaluru also saw its recovery rate climbing marginally to 98.17 per cent on Sunday after it had slightly dipped, although the city had touched a record high recovery rate of 98.19 per cent on November 6 and retained that level till the next day after which it started dipping marginally. Statewide, the recovery rate has remained at 98.45 per cent since November 5, and has remained the highest on record through both the pandemic waves. The active cases (the patients currently infected) in the state, too, went below the 8,000-mark on Sunday and stood at 7,997. However, the lowest number of active cases in the second wave has been 7,955 on November 9, after which it rose to above the 8,000-mark until Sunday.