Infy science awards to be presented on December 2

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) will felicitate laureates of the Infosys Prize 2021

on December 2. The prize comprises a gold medal, a citation, and a purse of $100,000; and is awarded in six categories, namely, Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Social Sciences.

Winners will be felicitated by Gagandeep Kang, FRS - Professor at CMC Vellore, Infosys Prize laureate and one of the country’s leading virologists. “The pandemic has re-established the need for science to be in the limelight, to cut across the traditional boundaries and stretch across various disciplines.

The interaction between science and society ensures that knowledge is exchanged, tested, and refined in order to respond to societal needs and global challenges. The Infosys Prize aims to recognise fundamental and applied research, both of which ultimately make a difference to our society,” said Kris Gopalakrishnan, President – Infosys Science Foundation.