Lens on life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A passion for singing, acting and forensic science — Bengaluru-based general physician Dr Leela Mohan was disapproved of by his family for all these interests. However, Mohan was quite confident of juggling his passion and profession by applying a simple ingredient to his life, experimentation. What came as dejections turned out to be an opportunity, leading upto moments where Mohan is right now — a short film producer, actor, and doctor specialising in general medicine.

Mohan has carried his passion for acting all along. Despite his family not being supportive of his interest, he did not hesitate to make a mark in the entertainment industry. He is now part of a project called Road King, directed by Hollywood director Randy Kent, through a video conferencing platform. “I actually started off as an actor in a Kannada soap opera called Badaku after I finished my MBBS in 2006. I had immense passion for acting but my family didn’t support me and insisted that I continue to serve as a doctor. I also worked as an insurance agent going door-to-door to support my livelihood,” says the 38-year-old.

It the year 2017 that turned out to be a turning point for Mohan when he produced and made films under his own home banner called Laughing Peacock Productions. So far he has produced four short films. “I invested all the savings in the last seven years into producing short films. My idea was to introduce budding actors and fresh faces into short films. My first short film titled Accident, highlights the perils of drunk driving,” says Mohan, who manages his medical duties during mornings and pursues his work around films.

Following the first wave of Covid-19, his passion for acting had to take a back seat. “I opened a healthcare centre near HSR Layout during the first wave of the pandemic. I had at least 300 Covid-19 patients coming in for consultations. This is in addition to online consultations. I also frequented private hospitals as a visiting doctor to check on Covid-19 patients. Keeping up with acting was difficult during these times. However, saving lives was more important. But that does not come in the way of my passion for acting,” says Mohan, whose last film was a Kannada film, Gadiyara, a historical drama.

Highlighting his takeaway from films, Mohan says, “Without entertainment, life has no meaning. Understanding human dynamics and emotions has been the biggest takeaway. Moreover, I am more passionate about introducing budding actors to the screen and shaping them into good artistes.”