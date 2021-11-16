The myth and the mighty creatures

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the world of epics and mythologies, for every hero, there is a villain, who teaches us lessons of life. While the stories of many a hero are told to us, we often forget about the latter. What made them evil, why were they disfigured, did they ever try to redeem themselves? Renowned children’s author Bulbul Sharma makes an attempt to offer a fresh perspective with her latest book, Fantastic Creatures in Mythology.

The 106-page book takes readers on a journey of ten creatures found in Indian mythology. But not all of them are evil. For a story of Tataka, you also have a tale of Airavata and Narasimha. Bulbul finds telling such stories rewarding. “You are shaping young minds with your words; it is a great responsibility too,” she notes, adding, “Children’s literature allows a writer to explore so many different territories. You have to understand a certain topic and then distil that knowledge to enable children to understand it really well. Even when you are writing fiction, you have to go into a child’s mind to be able to relate to him or her and create a make-believe world for them.”

The author’s books for children often centre around our mythologies. But bringing untold stories or retelling the famous ones can be quite a task. “Retelling popular stories is a bit daunting since most children already know the story well. I have to look for a special angle and then work around that. I have been writing on nature for many years and most of my stories for children, even the ones from mythology, focus on our natural heritage,” she shares.

So how did she decide on the ten characters for the book? “When I wrote the Children’s Ramayana for Puffin a few years ago, I had to read many versions of the great epic and came across many interesting creatures. They stayed with me. I decided then that I would write about these fascinating creatures one day,” she shares. Having dabbled adequately in Indian mythology, Bulbul plans to explore “strange beings” from Egyptian and Roman mythology.

All this, while treating children as intelligent readers. “Writing for children is very challenging but I do not make a conscious effort. I just get into a child’s world and let the stories flow. I never preach to them or try and talk down to them. Children are the most honest readers and will only read (your work) if they really find your stories interesting. They are quite happy to criticise you in a frank way! That is why I love it when a child praises my story. It really means a great deal to me,” she says. The sexagenarian tries to do a children’s book every year but writing two murder mystery books kept her away from her favourite genre. “Now I am back on track and working on a series of nature books for children,” she signs off.

Book: Fantastic

Creatures in Mythology

Pages: 106

Price: Rs 250

Publisher: Penguin

Random House India