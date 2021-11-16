STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Travel test

It starts with the most basic of questions of where one wants to go and when.

Published: 16th November 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahesh Natarajan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Planning and going on a holiday together is surely one of the most significant tests of compatibility in a relationship. This holds true for people testing out whether they could be in a sustainable long-term relationship, and even for people who have lived with each other for years. Travelling out can be quite the test.

It starts with the most basic of questions of where one wants to go and when. One might want multiple short breaks close to their place of residence while another would want extended periods of stay in far away places, soaking in the atmosphere and culture of those spaces. 

One might prefer flying to the destination and maximising the time spent there while the other wants long road trips with as many stops along the way as possible. There may be differences in where one wants to stay – do you choose quaint bed and breakfast places, or resorts that are destinations in themselves that ask for tens of thousands of rupees a night, or basic accommodation that costs a couple of hundred rupees a night? What meals would each want? What excites each – spirituality, ancient buildings, nature, people, culture, Ayurvedic or other healing spaces, or just a place where someone else is doing all the cooking and cleaning?

People vary so much in their individual rhythms as well. Everyone’s biological rhythms become pretty individualised over time. In one’s teens and twenties, it might be a lot more flexible, but as one gets older, preferences start asserting themselves in terms of even things like what kind of bedding one can use, whether one needs air conditioning or ceiling fans, what one’s preferred mealtimes are and dietary preferences or choices. Some want to have their sightseeing done early, others want to take their time to laze and catch a sight or two, yet others want to do everything. 

Finding partners who you gel with can seem like a herculean task. Travelling alone might even seem so much better, and yet, when one gets the right partner for the job, it feels like magic. The experience is smooth and things seem to take on an extra sheen. It feels like a perfectly synchronised dance. 

Sometimes, we are lucky in that our travelling partners are also the ones we live with and love, but at other times, it may not be the case. Maybe we enjoy some things together but not others. It doesn’t have to mean that there can’t be a relationship there. 

Maybe each might need to go away by themselves or with others every now and then, and if that’s the case, what really matters is if there’s enough interest in each other’s journeys. It isn’t just about being compatible in specific holidays together, but about being interested and genuinely curious about each other’s ways, taking pleasure in the differences as much as in the joint experiences. Now, that is a much harder test than just finding ways to travel together – that is truly precious.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp