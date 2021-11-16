STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Veep felicitates PES varsity prof who guided students to develop satellites

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu felicitated Dr Sambasiva Rao, a professor at PES University, for the launch of a micro-satellite earlier this year.

Published: 16th November 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu awards a gold medal and certificate to a student during the 6th convocation of PES University, in Bengaluru on Monday. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and PES University Cha

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu felicitated Dr Sambasiva Rao, a professor at PES University, for the launch of a micro-satellite earlier this year. Dr Sambasiva Rao had mentored a team of students, who successfully launched two micro-satellites, the latest of which went up this February.

The satellite was conceptualised and developed by students and was launched with the support of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). “That PES University is the second university in the country after IIT Bombay to achieve this spectacular feat speaks of their prowess in cutting-edge technology,” said Naidu.

Naidu, who was in Bengaluru on Saturday for the PES University convocation ceremony, also presented certificates and medals to PhD scholars and first rank holders of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.
During his speech, the Vice-President said that the need of the hour is to reorient university classrooms to keep up with global trends, like various 5G technologies and focusing on developing drone technology.

“The drone services industry is expected to generate over five lakh jobs in the next three years and India with its traditional strengths in innovation, IT and frugal engineering has the potential of becoming a global drone hub in the coming decade,” he said. 

He urged other organisations to make use of government reforms in the space sector to make India more self-reliant in the field. He commended the university’s efforts in various other areas, particularly helping in the development of government schools around the state. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and founder of PES Institutions Dr M R Doreswamy were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.(File Photo | AFP)
HC: If one loses job due to vaccine given, isn't state duty-bound to redress it? 
Representational Image (File Photo)
Foreign MBBS graduates could need double internships to practice in India
The serious consequence of exercising too much
Devaki Vijayaraman
She baked her way to the title of MasterChef

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp