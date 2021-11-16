Veep felicitates PES varsity prof who guided students to develop satellites

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu felicitated Dr Sambasiva Rao, a professor at PES University, for the launch of a micro-satellite earlier this year. Dr Sambasiva Rao had mentored a team of students, who successfully launched two micro-satellites, the latest of which went up this February.

The satellite was conceptualised and developed by students and was launched with the support of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). “That PES University is the second university in the country after IIT Bombay to achieve this spectacular feat speaks of their prowess in cutting-edge technology,” said Naidu.

Naidu, who was in Bengaluru on Saturday for the PES University convocation ceremony, also presented certificates and medals to PhD scholars and first rank holders of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

During his speech, the Vice-President said that the need of the hour is to reorient university classrooms to keep up with global trends, like various 5G technologies and focusing on developing drone technology.

“The drone services industry is expected to generate over five lakh jobs in the next three years and India with its traditional strengths in innovation, IT and frugal engineering has the potential of becoming a global drone hub in the coming decade,” he said.

He urged other organisations to make use of government reforms in the space sector to make India more self-reliant in the field. He commended the university’s efforts in various other areas, particularly helping in the development of government schools around the state. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and founder of PES Institutions Dr M R Doreswamy were present.