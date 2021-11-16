Why we need stories

Tina Shashikanth By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Last night, I was telling my daughter the story of Paris Catacombs. Although in her last leg of teenage, she still demands to hear stories before she falls asleep. Looking at her, I recalled spending a whole day speaking to two folk singers near Melukote who sang and narrated to me the tale of Lord Cheluvanarayana and Bibi Nachiyar. I had heard several versions of the story beforehand but this song, one of the hundreds firmly lodged in the memory of these singers, had been passed on to them from several generations of such singers and, perhaps, was as old as the ancient temple itself. Whenever I come across such gems, I wonder what the human race would do if we did not have stories to tell.

1940. A group of French children who travelled to the Lesko caves in the Pyrenees Mountains of southern France first saw some cave paintings dating somewhere around 13,000 years ago. Featuring many animal and human figures, it is a series that tells the story of the hunting and practices of those times. This is touted as one of the oldest pictorial stories.

Why do we need stories? Why do we value them? Why do we try to pass them on to our next generation? “Stories have to be told or they die, and when they die, we can’t remember who we are or why we’re here,” says author Sue Monk Kidd.

People have always been telling stories one way or the other – via languages, pictures, symbols, dance, music, etc, and later through books, songs, plays, movies and now, through social media platforms. There is a never-ending fascination for stories among us. Although the methods have changed, the desire to tell and listen to stories has remained unchanged.

For the past several decades there has been a serious study in the field of psychology on how stories affect the human psyche. The results of these studies continue to prove that our attitudes, fears, hopes and values are strongly influenced by the stories we come across.

Every country and culture around the world has their favourite, well-known storytellers. Not only have these storytellers enriched our lives with their narratives, they have also been able to create a sense of order, compassion and understanding among people. Griots of West Africa, Hanashikas of Japan’s Rakungo tradition, Meddahs of Turkey, shadow puppeteers of China, the Native American Choctaw fables…the list goes on and on.

Telling a story in your own terms, shaping new narratives is also based on your sense of culture. One can learn much from the storytelling process of a particular ethos. For example, the stories Indians started writing during the pre and post-Independence era are brilliant attempts of the colonised to pry themselves away from the portrayals of their colonisers and recount their own experiences. Here, telling your own story also becomes an act of reclaiming, owning the story instead of being seen in someone else’s narrative. More on this next time.