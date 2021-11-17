90 per cent Covid vaccine coverage by December may prove daunting task for Karnataka

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just under two months left for the State Government to reach its expected target of vaccinating 90% of the eligible population, independent public health policy analyst Dr Chandrakant Lahariya feels Karnataka can vaccinate only 82% of the adult population with both doses of Covid-19 vaccines by then.

After analysing the available state data on vaccination coverage, Dr Lahariya told TNIE that “there is no way Karnataka can achieve the 90% target. The best case scenario is that 82% of Karnataka’s adult population will receive both doses by December end,” he noted.

Across Karnataka, 51% of the adult population has been given both doses while 88% of them have taken the first dose. However, despite a detailed strategy in place, like going aggressive with the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ door-to-door campaign the state is still facing challenges.

Explaining some of them, Dr Arundathi Chandrashekar, State Director, National Health Mission, said the campaign is still in its initial phase.

“But what we are coming across in a few districts is that when volunteers visit the houses, especially in rural areas, people claim that they have already taken the second dose but fail to provide supporting documents. The reason could also be that they have used another phone number for taking the first dose,” she said.

The government is partnering with NGOs and working with ASHA workers to solve this problem.

She also explained that vaccine hesitancy still persists in many districts and the State Government is holding a series of meetings with local leaders, gram panchayat members, religious and influential leaders, taluk officers to speak to such people and convince them to take the vaccine.

In Karnataka, about 13 districts are way behind in vaccination coverage. Kalaburgi, Haveri and Raichur have covered only 39% with the second dose and around 74% with the first dose.

Davanagere, Dharwad, Chamarajanagar and Yadgir are among others with coverage ranging between 42% and 49% for the second dose.

“With the Har Ghar Dastak campaign, we are hoping to achieve the target. Karnataka is much better off than many other states. We are requesting people to come forward to take the second dose,” Dr Arundathi explained.

However, Health and Family Welfare Services Commissioner D Randeep said, “We could target about 75%-80% second dose by the end of December.”