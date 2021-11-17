BDA restores site to allottee amid security

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A social service organisation, which was not permitted by locals to take ownership of a Civic Amenity (CA) site handed over to it by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), was given custody of property on Tuesday amidst tight security. A 75-member strong police team, including the BDA’s Special Task Force (STF) facilitated the process.

The property in question involves 22,000 sqft of land in Sompura village, Banashankari 6th Stage, earmarked for the Goud Saraswat Brahmins Parivaru in Uttarahalli. The property has a market value of Rs 18 crore.

Annappa Prabhu, General Secretary of GSBP, said the group planned to build numerous ventures for common good on the land. “A community hall, a temple, an old age home and a PG accommodation for the financially weaker sections figures in our plans.

Though we had completed the registration process on March 1, we were not allowed to take control of the land by farmers, who were allegedly instigated by local politicians,” he said. Since it was a site earmarked for social purposes, the GSBP had to pay BDA only Rs 18 lakh for the site.

The BDA had set a six-month deadline to start construction on the land. The Parivaru had made three attempts to assume ownership and start construction during the last six months, but was unsuccessful. “We were finally successful in our fourth attempt on Tuesday though there were problems created by a few locals in the morning too,” he said.

A BDA official said the operation of fencing the entire premises began at 9 am and continued till 6.30 pm amidst high security. The Karnataka State Reserve Police, Talaghattapura police and BDA officials were also present.