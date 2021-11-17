STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Snail-paced water, sewage projects delay road works in Yelahanka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The slow pace of laying water and sewage lines in 110 villages is leading to potholed roads, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and MLA S R Vishwanath told BWSSB officials on Tuesday.

At a meeting with staffers of Yelahanka zone, Vishwanath pointed out that since UGD and water line works are not yet completed, road repair has come to near standstill in the 110 villages. He said the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) must set a deadline to complete the works and stick to it. He also directed BWSSB to share the list of roads where the work is completed so that relaying and repair works can be taken up.

Of the 110 villages, 16 are in Yelahanka division, where Cauvery 5th Phase line laying is still going on.
Gupta said the problem of bad roads is more on the city outskirts, especially in the 110 villages. To ensure that citizens are not inconvenienced, ward engineers and BWSSB officials should work in coordination. Work of desilting the drains should also be done along with ongoing works.

Citizens and engineers at the meeting said the service roads are also in bad condition due to Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd works. Major Sandeep Unikrishnan road, Vidyaranyapura main road, GKVK road and MN Palya main road too are in bad shape.

