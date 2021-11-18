STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Adopt colleges, fill gaps in skilling: Kris Gopalakrishnan

He also suggested that the professionals become adjunct professors in colleges outside Bengaluru and expose students to the role of a leader by spending a few hours over the weekends.

Published: 18th November 2021 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Government has created many centres of excellence which need to be leveraged, said Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Vision Group on Information Technology, while urging the industry players to work with one or two of them.

He also suggested that the professionals become adjunct professors in colleges outside Bengaluru and expose students to the role of a leader by spending a few hours over the weekends. They can even adopt a college, or perhaps a town, to develop a sector, he noted. “It’s in our interest to invest in colleges nearby. When we talk about the supply side, it’s our responsibility to build this, Kris noted during an interaction with members of the IT industry.

Quoting the Zoho story as an example, he said that Class 10-pass students in Tirunelveli were trained as software engineers who are as productive as  anyone else in the field. “There are experiments in Inda which we should take advantage of,” he suggested.

Talking about revamping polytechnic institutes, Higher Education and IT/BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said the government is planning structural reforms with boards of governors. He encouraged the industry to adopt and run these institutes to make quality education equitable while assuring that the government will continue to provide funds to the institutes. 

When the government sought to know about lacunae in skills, Ramkumar Narayan, VP-Technology and Managing Director of VMWare India, said deep tech is the biggest opportunity and it trickles down to the entire infrastructure. “The challenge is that every company is becoming a tech company and it is no longer just the tech companies that are hiring.

All are looking for skills in cloud, deep tech, AI, ML, and there’s where the supply shortage is,” he said.  Hari Vasudev, Country Head & SVP- Technology at Walmart Global Tech India said innovation will come from holistic approach across engineering, data sciences, design, business and analytics.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT industry Kris Gopalakrishnan
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp