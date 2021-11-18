After Koramangala, Bellandur Lake may be next green space

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the K-100 (Koramanagala valley improvement) project showing signs of progress, bureaucrats and experts working with the government now feel that Bellandur Lake can be explored for a similar project. According to officials from the BBMP, BWSSB and other experts, since Bellandur and Varthur lakes are being desilted, sewage treatment plants being constructed and the drain network being improved upon, the next place where the K-100 can be replicated — with parks, walking space and greenery along the storm water drain — is Bellandur lake.

As part of the 9.8kms long storm water drains improvement project, 98 per cent of illegal outlets, which were from homes and commercial units, have been plugged. It was found that on the 11 km-long network, there were over 800 illegal connections. “Once we succeed with this, the same can be replicated in Bellandur valley, where treated water is already being diverted to Kolar and other areas,” said a senior BWSSB official.

The BBMP has other things in mind. “The effort will help in cleaning up the Palike’s image. Also, in the K-100 project, while clearing illegal connections, marking the boundary and creating lung spaces along the SWD, we recovered 32 acres of government land in the heart of the city. The present market value of one sqmt is around Rs one lakh. Similarly, land will be recovered in other places which will help in improving the city and our land bank,” a senior BBMP official said.

“We have done a lot to change the sewage water from gray to green. One year ago, 1,000 million litres of sewage water used to flow in the drains which has reduced to five million litres now and will become zero soon. The purpose of taking up the project was to showcase to people that things can be changed only when citizens are involved. People in the vicinity have started to take ownership in ensuring the area is maintained and not littered again, this is an achievement,” said an expert working with BBMP.

The expert also cautioned that the new project should not be delayed, if being replicated, as the models are clear and the formulas have been tried and tested in the most congested parts of Bengaluru in different types of demographies comprising Sudhamanagar, Koramanagala, Chikpet and other surrounding areas.