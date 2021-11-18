Chargesheet soon against BDA staffers for causing losses

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) is set to file a chargesheet soon against BDA officials who had allegedly indulged in major malpractice to defraud the Authority. The BDA incurred a loss of over Rs 5.5 crore on account of this. The action follows a complaint filed with the BMTF by RTI activist G B Ravikumar, demanding action against the officials and a few landowners over the issue.

The issue pertains to 2.02 acres of land in Komaghatta area. “The final notification for land acquisition on February 18, 2010 had listed this portion as acquired for the formation of the Kempegowda Layout. Sketches were also created to show it had been acquired. However, it had actually been left out and had never been acquired by the BDA,” said a BMTF source familiar with the developments.

The land belonged to one Virupakshappa. Out of the 7 acres and 36 guntas acquired in Survey no. 31, this portion was left out in the preliminary notification for acquisition, issued in May 2008, the source added. The land has later on been sold to builders, he said. A total of 2.2 acres belonging to Madanna, 1.03 acres of Lakshmanna Thimarayappa were among other plots acquired.

Refusing to divulge the names until the chargesheet is finalised, a BMTF source said that among those who had indulged in the malpractice were a surveyor, caseworkers, land acquisition officials and engineers of the BDA. Some of them have been transferred to other departments too.

An official said that 20 sites of 30x40 sqft dimension can be created on each acre of land which has a value of nearly Rs 3 crore. A BDA source familiar with the developments said that the individuals managed to issue No Objection Certificates to the owners of the property. “They do not have any rights to issue such a certificate. Only the State Government is vested with the powers to do so,” he explained.