New cardiac block at Jayadeva inaugurated

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a new cardiac hospital block on the premises of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) on Wednesday.

Published: 18th November 2021 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

CM Basavaraj Bommai listens to SJICR director Dr CN Manjunath after inaugurating a new cardiac block on Wednesday | ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a new cardiac hospital block on the premises of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) on Wednesday. The block was built as a way to give people from lower income background an opportunity to access affordable cardiac care and to lessen the burden of patients visiting the hospital, which has been increasing exponentially daily. 

Speaking at the inauguration, SJICR director C N Manjunath said, “The main goal and our main motto is to help patients with cardiac care regardless of financial status.” “This further propels our continued efforts to ensure proper medical care and treatment for underprivileged patients in India,” said Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty. The project was funded and built by Infosys Foundation at a total cost of Rs 103 crore. The new block has a capacity of 350 beds, two cardiac catheterisation labs, two operation theatres and one hybrid operation theatre.

With the new addition, the institute has a total of 1,800 beds under making it the largest cardiovascular institute in India. Speaking at the inauguration, CM Bommai called the institute the eighth wonder of the world— for its sheer size and reach.

