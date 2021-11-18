Record placements at IIM-Bangalore indicate reviving economy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a sign that the economy is recovering after over one-and-a-half years of Covid onslaught, all 513 students who appeared for placements at the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIM-B) have been placed over two interview days. The premier business school termed it a “record summer placement session”.

Prof U Dinesh Kumar, the chairperson of Career Development Services, said that there was an increase of nearly 30 per cent in the placements for students of the Postgraduate Programme (PGP) and Postgraduate Programme-Business Analytics (PGP-BA) this year as compared to last year.

“On average, we have had nearly 20 to 30 per cent more offers from prominent recruiters in comparison to last year. This is undoubtedly the best summer placement we have seen since 2018,” he added. This is a clear signal from recruiters that the “economy is reviving, and the industry is looking for talent in larger numbers” to manage the post-pandemic market.

Consulting companies made 181 offers, led by majors like Accenture, Mckinsey and Tata Consultancy Services. Of the prominent recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain, who made 41 offers, are Microsoft, Samsung and Walmart Global Tech. In the combined bucket of e-commerce and operations, the 42 offers came from Amazon, Flipkart and others.

There were 84 offers in the finance domain. Among banks, Goldman Sachs made a maximum of 16 offers, followed by Citibank. Student Placement Representative Harshit Verma said the institute witnessed an increase in high-paying offers across sectors.