Three women among six held for kidnapping 41-year-old man

The Indiranagar police have arrested six people, including three women, for allegedly kidnapping a 41-year-old man and torturing him.

Published: 18th November 2021 03:29 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indiranagar police have arrested six people, including three women, for allegedly kidnapping a 41-year-old man and torturing him. Nagaraj NS, who works as a coordinator with a private hospital, is the victim, while his friend Upendra Kumar, Kumar’s parents Chandra Rao and Lakshmi Bai, Sameer Khan, his wife Sania Kousar and Neelamma were those arrested.

Police said Nagaraj was in need of Rs 15 lakh for his daughter’s medical expenses and had approached his friend Upendra Kumar, who agreed to help him get a loan. Using Nagaraj’s documents, Kumar had allegedly applied for a loan of Rs 1.2 crore from a private bank. As Nagaraj had gone abroad on work, he was unaware of this development. When he returned, he realised that Kumar had cheated him by applying for a huge loan and cancelled the request raised for the loan.

“Kumar, who had spent around Rs 5 lakh demanded that Nagaraj return the money. As he refused, Kumar approached his friend Khan, who, along with an accomplice, kidnapped Nagaraj posing as CCB police. He was kept in Kumar’s friend Pawan’s house for 21 days. They extorted money from him before releasing him,” the police added.

