Bengaluru: Three firemen hurt as car explodes in burning house

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three fire personnel had a narrow escape after a parked car exploded after an accidental fire at a two-storeyed house at Ittamadu near Banashankari on Thursday.

A senior police officer said the fire broke out around 2.30 am due to an electrical short circuit and the family, with the help of their neighbours, jumped from the terrace to an adjoining house and escaped unscathed. Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and three firemen were working to put out the blaze when the car exploded.

The house owner Kishore, his wife and their relative, who were asleep, woke up upon hearing shouts from neighbours. When Kishore looked out of the window, he saw smoke billowing out of the ground floor and was unable to open the door. With all escape routes below cut off by the blaze, he and his family ran to the terrace. However, they were unable to enter it as it was barred by a grill which was locked.

Seeing their plight, neighbours from the adjoining house jumped on to the terrace, broke open and rescued the family. The fire spread all over the premises and a car and two scooters parked inside the compound were gutted.

Firemen Harish, Rajashekhar and Muthappa suffered injuries in the incident and were rushed to a nearby hopspital. Another team of Fire and Emergency Services personnel doused the fire after a one hour operation and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory and electrical inspectors visited the spot.

The C K Achchukattu police, who have registered a case, felt there may have been a short-circuit in the UPS. The fuel in the car caused the explosion but, waiting for the report, the police officer said.

Fire at dhaba

A fire broke out in the kitchen at Gagan Dhaba on Airport road near Devanahalli around 3 pm on Thursday. However, no customers were at the dhaba. A senior police officer said two fire tenders were pressed into the service. The Devanhalli police are investigating.