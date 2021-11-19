STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Three firemen hurt as car explodes in burning house

Three fire personnel had a narrow escape after a parked car exploded after an accidental fire at a two-storeyed house at Ittamadu near Banashankari on Thursday.  

Published: 19th November 2021 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

File image used for representational purpose only (File { EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three fire personnel had a narrow escape after a parked car exploded after an accidental fire at a two-storeyed house at Ittamadu near Banashankari on Thursday.  

A senior police officer said the fire broke out around 2.30 am due to an electrical short circuit and the family, with the help of their neighbours, jumped from the terrace to an adjoining house and escaped unscathed. Meanwhile, Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and  three firemen were working to put out the blaze when the car exploded. 

The house owner Kishore, his wife and their relative, who were asleep, woke up upon hearing shouts from neighbours. When Kishore looked out of the window, he saw smoke billowing out of the ground floor and was unable to open the door. With all escape routes below cut off by the blaze, he and his family ran to the terrace. However, they were unable to enter it as it was barred by a grill which was locked. 

Seeing their plight, neighbours from the adjoining house jumped on to the terrace, broke open and rescued the family. The fire spread all over the premises and a car and two scooters parked inside the compound were gutted. 

Firemen Harish, Rajashekhar and Muthappa suffered injuries in the incident and were rushed to a nearby hopspital. Another team of Fire and Emergency Services personnel doused the fire after a one hour operation and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory and electrical inspectors visited the spot.
The C K Achchukattu police, who have registered a case, felt there may have been a short-circuit in the UPS. The fuel in the car caused the explosion but, waiting for the report, the police officer said.

Fire at dhaba
A fire broke out in the kitchen at Gagan Dhaba on Airport road near Devanahalli around 3 pm on Thursday. However, no customers were at the dhaba. A senior police officer said two fire tenders were pressed into the service. The Devanhalli police are investigating. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp