Farmers who lost land for Karanth Layout get entitlement certificates 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major relief to farmers who had to forego their land amidst the formation of the Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the agency offered compensation certificates to them. The first batch of ‘Entitlement Certificates’ were handed over by BDA officials at their villages in Yelahanka taluk on Thursday.

A BDA team headed by Deputy Commissioner, Land Acquisitions Cell, Dr A Soujanya, visited Kaltammanahalli and Ganigarahalli to hand over the certificates to 22 people who lost land. The format and the need to issue such a certificate was the brainchild of the Supreme Court-appointed Justice A V Chandrashekhar Committee, constituted specially for the Layout. The step was later endorsed by the court.

“Those who have lost their land for our layouts are either entitled to cash payment or a 40:60 compensation agreement, wherein they get 40% of developed land (9,583 sq ft) for every acre of land surrendered by them. This certificate is almost like a guarantee card. When we start the site allotment process shortly, they will be given priority,” Soujanya told TNIE.

Jayakar Jerome, a member of the SC committee, said the certificate provided the name of the land-loser, serial number, the village, extent of land handed over, and also the quantum of developed land that would be given in future. “The committee was very particular that this kind of relief be offered to the person who parts with his or her land,” he added.

Stressing upon the huge advantage compensation in the form of land offered, the DC explained that the value of land was bound to escalate over years. “The land given as compensation for an acre after the layout is formed could have three 60x40 sq sites and even a 30x40 sq site. The landowner can just sell one site and get good money and retain the rest,” she said.

“The award has been framed (compensation fixed) for around 2,200 acres, out of 3546 acres. We are going to complete the award in a month. We have taken possession of 1,200 acres already and handed it over to the Engineering section. Certificates will be issued only to farmers who give their consent for land compensation,” the DC concluded.