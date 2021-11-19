STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Former BBMP corporator ends life

The reason that led the 58 year old to take the extreme step is not known, and police did not find any suicide note. 

Published: 19th November 2021 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A former BBMP corporator ended his life by hanging at his house in Chandra Layout on Thursday. The reason that led the 58 year old to take the extreme step is not known, and police did not find any suicide note. 

The deceased has been identified as M B Shivappa, a resident of Attiguppe.  A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 4.30 pm and he was alone at home as his family had gone out. The incident came to light when they returned and found him hanging. 

They rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead and alerted Chandra Layout police.  In January 2003, Chandra Layout police had registered a case against  Shivappa following a complaint lodged by a rape victim who accused him of threatening her to withdraw the case. The woman had accused that she was raped on January 6 by a constable and his friend.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP suicide BBMP corporator
India Matters
Rains cause spike in diarrhoea cases among Chennaiites
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
PM Modi orders repeal of farm laws ahead of polls in 5 states
Srishti’s parents
Coal India’s Rs 16-crore help for miner’s kid with rare genetic disease
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Google launches new feature in Search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp