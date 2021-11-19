Former BBMP corporator ends life

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A former BBMP corporator ended his life by hanging at his house in Chandra Layout on Thursday. The reason that led the 58 year old to take the extreme step is not known, and police did not find any suicide note.

The deceased has been identified as M B Shivappa, a resident of Attiguppe. A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 4.30 pm and he was alone at home as his family had gone out. The incident came to light when they returned and found him hanging.

They rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead and alerted Chandra Layout police. In January 2003, Chandra Layout police had registered a case against Shivappa following a complaint lodged by a rape victim who accused him of threatening her to withdraw the case. The woman had accused that she was raped on January 6 by a constable and his friend.