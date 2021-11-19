STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three dead in Bengaluru as car jumps median, rams cab on Airport road

Published: 19th November 2021 05:36 AM

The cab was completely damaged after the collision with the SUV | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three people died on the spot while two others were critically injured when an overspeeding SUV rammed head on into their cab, on Airport Road near Bettahalasuru on Thursday evening. Traffic was thrown out of gear for a while following the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Poornima Ravindra (57) and her daughter Lakshmi Ravindra (38). The cab driver’s identity is yet to be known.  The injured Bharath and Vikas were in the SUV and they were rushed to a private hospital. Their condition is said to be stable. A senior police officer said that the incident occurred around 9.30 pm. 

The SUV was proceeding towards Yelahanka when it jumped the road median and rammed a cab which was going to the airport. Both vehicles were completely damaged due to the impact.  Traffic police rushed to the spot and cleared the vehicles after an hour.  A case of negligence driving has been registered against SUV driver and further investigations are on.

