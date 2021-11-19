STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Urban poor increasingly opting for private healthcare due to insufficient public facilities: Report

For example, 30 percent of even the poorest quintile in India seek delivery care from private sources, resulting in high out-of-pocket expenditure

Published: 19th November 2021 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2021 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

The report titled 'Health Care Equity in Urban India' was released by Azim Premji University (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite a 10-fold difference in cost between public and private health facilities, the urban poor are increasingly opting for non-government care, revealed a report released by Azim Premji University titled 'Health Care Equity in Urban India'.

"Availability of urban public health services via urban Primary Health Centres falls far short of the government’s own norms by about 40% across the country. In addition, the available facilities are poorly distributed, and often located far away from slums and other areas that house the most vulnerable," the study stated.

For example, 30 percent of even the poorest quintile in India seek delivery care from private sources, resulting in high out-of-pocket expenditure. Such inequities in access to and cost of services result in the poor delaying or entirely forgoing health services, particularly those with chronic conditions requiring long-term care.

The study also pointed to a disproportionate disease burden on the poor, where the life expectancy among the poorest is lower by 9.1 years and 6.3 years among men and women, respectively, compared to the richest in urban areas.

"For some health conditions, the disease burden is higher among the urban poor even when compared to the rural poor, such as underweight, obesity and tuberculosis among children. The exposure to risk factors such as alcohol, khaini and smoking are much higher among the urban poor as compared to the urban rich and the rural poor. Mental ill-health is also more prevalent in urban areas, especially in lower socio-economic groups and women," the report found.

The study examined health systems in Bengaluru, Raipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Davanagere where a major governance challenge is overlapping jurisdictions of state health services and urban local bodies causing chaos.

"Lack of sufficient health personnel in government facilities, including doctors, nurses, and other paramedics, as well as poor infrastructure and lack of essentials such as drugs and consumables are a direct result of abysmally low budget allocations to urban health," the study said, adding that funding for urban primary health needs to be three-fold.

Karnataka pointers

1) In KG Halli slum of Bengaluru, Primary Health Centres do not always have access to medicine and laboratory services. Also, public care centres do not stock all types of medicines to manage non-communicable diseases.

2) A dysfunctional referral mechanism overloads tertiary care centres. In Davanagere and KG Halli slum in Bengaluru, even normal deliveries get referred to tertiary level hospitals.

3) In Bengaluru, 16% of slum households spent over 10% of household income on out-patient care. Spending for care of chronic diseases worsened poverty, with some households borrowing money or selling assets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azim Premji University healthcare private hospitals
India Matters
Jharkhand engineering graduate Vishal Prasad Gupta (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Jharkhand engineer uses algae in water to extract bio-fuel and it is cheaper than petrol
Image for representational purpose only
Gujarat: Woman Covid patient returns home after 202 days of hospitalisation
FILE | Farmers take out a tractor march as part of a protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | PTI)
Proposed tractor march to Parliament not withdrawn yet: Frmer leaders
Rescue teams shifting people to relief camps from Janardhan Reddy colony in Nellore city limits. (Photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh rains: Four more deaths reported, toll rises to 23

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp