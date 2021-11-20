STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Let’s get stuffed

Whether it’s Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving that you’re celebrating this year, here are some recipes you can add to the table this Thursday

Published: 20th November 2021 06:32 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Creamy Pumpkin Soup Recipe by Satish Shetty (@satshetty)
Ingredients

  • Unsalted butter 3 tbsp 
  • Onions 2 medium, sliced 
  • Dried rosemary 2 tbsp   
  • Maple syrup 1/2 tsp 
  • 4 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped  Apple cider ½ cup fresh  Chicken broth 4 cups 
  • Pumpkin purée 5. 5 cups 
  • Mild curry powder 1 tsp 
  • Ground nutmeg  ½ tsp plus more for serving  Pinch of ground cloves  Salt 1 ½ tsp 
  • Black pepper ½ tsp 
  • Heavy cream 1 cup

FOR THE FRIED SAGE TOPPING (OPTIONAL)

  • Unsalted butter 2 tbsp 
  • Fresh sage leaves 12

Method 

  • In a large Dutch oven or any other heavy-bottomed pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the onions and rosemary and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are lightly caramelised. 
  • Add the maple syrup and garlic and stir occasionally, until the onions have darkened. Add the cider and cook, scraping up any bits from the bottom of the pan, until the liquid is reduced by about half. 
  • Add the broth, pumpkin purée, curry powder, nutmeg, cloves, salt and pepper, stir to combine, and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to medium-low and cook at a full simmer for 10 minutes. 
  • Working in batches, purée the soup in a blender or food processor and return to the pot. Bring back to a simmer over medium heat, then turn off the heat and stir in the cream. Season with salt and pepper to taste and add more broth if the soup is too thick. 

To make sage topping 

  • Melt the butter in a small or medium skillet set over medium-high heat. Add the sage leaves and fry until just crisp. Using a spoon or a fork, transfer the sage leaves to a paper towel-lined plate, reserving the butter left behind in the pan0. 
  • To serve, spoon the soup into individual bowls. Top each serving with 2 fried sage leaves and a drizzle of the reserved butter, or a swirl of cream and pinch of nutmeg. Serve hot.

Sourdough bread stuffing Recipe by Rupa G (@originalavirtualvegetarian)

Ingredients

  • Two old bread slices cut into 1-inch cubes (about 8 cups)  Finely chopped onions 1/2 cup  Diced peeled carrots 1/2 cup  Finely-chopped celery stalks  1/2 cup
  • Roasted/boiled/canned water chestnut 1/2 cup 
  • Minced garlic 1 tbsp  Finely-chopped fresh sage leaves 3-4 tbsp (set aside to garnish)  Thyme 2-4 sprigs 
  • 1 vegetable bouillon cube diluted in 2 cups hot water 
  • Ground black pepper 1 tsp  Salt to taste

Method

  • Dry the bread cubes on a tawa on low heat or in an oven for about 15 min at 160°C.  
  • Heat 1/4 cup butter in a pan and cook the onions, celery, carrots, water chestnuts and garlic for about 10 minutes.  
  • Stir in the sage and thyme and cook for a minute.  
  • In a large mixing bowl, add toasted bread cubes along with the onion mixture and the 2 cups of broth. Mix well, so that all the cubes of bread are coated with some of the broth.
  • Lightly grease a baking dish. Transfer the bread mixture into the baking dish and spread into an even layer. Drizzle remaining 1/4 cup of butter over the top. Cover the pan with a foil and bake for another 10-15 minutes at 160°C. Serve warm. 

Apple Pie Recipe by Neel Sharma (@gypsyneel)

Ingredients
For pastry dough

  • All Purpose flour 125 gm 
  • Powdered sugar 30 gm 
  • Chilled butter 60 gm 
  • Cold water 4 tbsp 
  • Salt 1/8 tsp

For Filling

  • Apple pieces, peeled and diced 2 
  • Brown sugar 50 gm  
  • Butter 1 tbsp 
  • Cinnamon powder 1 tsp 

To prepare the crust  

  • In a mixing bowl, add flour, sugar, salt and butter. Mix it well until it resembles bread crumbs.  
  • Add cold water and combine all the ingredients. Prepare a tight dough and let it rest in the refrigerator. Do not knead.

To prepare the stuffing 

  • In a pan, add diced apple, butter, brown sugar and cinnamon powder.  
  • Cook till the apples are half done.
  • Take it out and let it cool.  
  • Pre-heat the oven to 180°C.  
  • On a floured surface, roll the dough into a sheet of about ¼ inch thickness. Cut circular discs. 
  • Transfer these cut-outs into greased pie tins and prick the side with a fork. Bake in a pre-heated oven for 8-10 min.  
  • Take out the mould and add the stuffing. Cover the top with another layer of pie crust (dough).  
  • Brush with milk and bake in a pre-heated oven for about 25 minutes.  
  • De-mould, dust some icing sugar and serve.

Roasted chicken and veggies Recipe by Riya Sen (@riyasen5)

Ingredients:

  • Whole chicken (with skin)  
  • Salted butter 100 gm  
  • Chopped garlic 10-12  
  • A few sprigs of parsley  
  • Salt to taste  
  • Pepper  
  • Lemon 1  
  • Garlic-infused oil 4 tbsp

Method:  

  • In a bowl, mix butter, chopped garlic and parsley.  
  • Make fine cuts on the top layer of the skin.  
  • Stuff the chicken with vegetables tossed with oil, salt and pepper.  
  • Use a needle and a thread to sew the opening. 
  • Use a thin thread to pull the chicken together. Tie the wings and the drumsticks together. 
  • Drizzle garlic-infused oil on the chicken and roast the chicken at 170°C for 40 minutes.
